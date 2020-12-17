Helene R. Tancabel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held on Thursday, December 17, 2020, with Rev. Kevin Peters officiating, for Helene R. Tancabel, 83, who passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Helene was born December 3, 1937, in Youngstown, the daughter of Ralph and Sally Fabian Stellato.

She was a graduate of East High School and a lifelong area resident.

She was a parishioner of St. Angela Merici Parish (formerly Sacred Heart Church).

Helene was a member of Weight Watchers, Silver Sneakers, various bowling leagues and was active in her neighborhood block watch group.

She loved visiting casinos with her husband and playing bingo. Helene enjoyed cooking traditional Italian meals on Sundays and the holidays. Most of all, she loved spending time visiting family and friends on summer evenings.

Her husband, Richard Tancabel, whom she married June 27, 1959, passed away May 5, 2017.

Helene will be deeply missed and always remembered by her sons, Jeff Tancabel of Youngstown and James (Kathy) Tancabel of Boardman; her grandsons, Jimmy Tancabel and Nicholas Tancabel, of Boardman; her brother, Ralph (Peggy) Stellato of Boardman; brother-in-law, Joe Valerio of Campbell; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, Godchildren and her grandpuppy, Angel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Sally Stellato and her sister, Francis Stellato Valerio.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of St. Elizabeth Hospital, 7th floor for the care given to Helene during her illness.

Due to the continued spread of the Covid-19 virus, Helene’s family held private funeral services.

The Tancabel family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helene R. Tancabel, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 18 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.