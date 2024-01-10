CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Palusak, 95, passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord at Aventura at Assumption Village on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Helen, a lifelong resident of Campbell, was born July 24, 1928 the daughter of Andrew and Helen (Mihalcik) Banchansky.

After high school, she was employed as a seamstress for Moyer manufacturing company.

She was married to her loving husband, Michael Palusak for 69 years and became a homemaker and together they raised two sons.

Helen was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church and active in the Altar and Rosary Society.

She was also a member of the Ohio State Mothers Club.

Helen’s passion was the immense and unconditional love of her family. Her enjoyment was cooking and baking Slovak food, as well as gardening which was enjoyed by family and friends.

Helen will be sadly missed by those whose lives she touched. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her devoted son, David (Patty) Palusak and two loving granddaughters, Cara and Caitlin Palusak, along with a niece and nephew and their families whom she held very close.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael who passed March 19, 2019; her son, Dr. Jeffry Palusak; brother, John Banchansky; sister, Ann Jacisin and many relatives and dear friends.

Helen’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the compassionate staff and caregivers at Aventura at Assumption Village as well as Hospice of the Valley.

The family has entrusted their love one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home. A Funeral Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, January 12 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, in Campbell officiated by Reverend Kevin E. Marks. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church.

Helen will be laid to rest at St. John’s Cemetery in Lowellville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church in memory of Michael and Helen Palusak.

