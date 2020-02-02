Helen Ocarz, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Ocarz, 95, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020.

Helen was born in Campbell, on July 13, 1924, the daughter of John and Maria Djurik Meleg, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a homemaker and worked at the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Company, in the payroll auditing department. Helen retired in May 1987 after 26 years of service at Postal Church Company.

Helen was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School class of 1942.

She was a member of the National Slovak Society, Assembly Eight.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She will be remembered for her clothespin cookies and apple pies. Sewing was also a passion of hers, along with fishing with her husband, Ed and watching the Cleveland Indians.

Helen will be missed by her daughters, Nancy (Dan) Sabella and Maryellen (Fred) Ramos; son-in-law, Steve Thompson; grandchildren, Joe Caruso, Tara (Mike) Rauscher, Danielle (Aaron) Dobich, Fred (Michelle) Ramos and Melissa (Seth) Kensinger; great-grandchildren, Julianna and Freddie Ramos, Skyeler Caruso, Natalie, David and James Rauscher and Dominic Dobich and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves a sister-in law, Marian Ocarz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Maria Meleg; her loving husband Edward, whom she married on May 7, 1949; her eldest daughter, Janice Thompson; sisters, Mary Zbell, Anne Shramo, Betty Newhouse and Susan Bosak; and brother’s John, Paul and Joseph Meleg.

The Ocarz family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Tuesday, February 4 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday morning, February 5th, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Yargo officiating.

