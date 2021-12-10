CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Marie Jakobowski passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, December 4, to join her husband, Bernard, who left her side earlier this year. Helen was a devoted wife and missed Bernie every day.

Helen was born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania on January 15, 1927, the daughter of the late Frank and Eva Zagar Brajdic. She was one of 13 children who kept in close contact with each other, especially during family reunions and always chatting on the phone catching up.

Helen attended South High School before moving to Campbell, Ohio in 1957.

She was a life-long Campbell resident only moving to Ft. Thomas, Kentucky in 2019 to be closer to family.

On June 24, 1950, Helen married her very best friend, Bernard Joseph Jakobowski and they shared 71 years of romance until his passing on July 22, 2021.

Helen’s passion in life were her home and family, always putting her family needs before her own. Helen was a meticulous homemaker and especially enjoyed cooking and baking. She was known for her delicious Croation dishes such as haluski, kolachli and halupki. Helen taught her daughters and granddaughters the art of making pierogies, clothespin cookies and her special chocolate coconut cake. Her daughters and granddaughters had the best Barbie doll clothes growing up sewn by Helen herself.

Polka music always filled the Jakobowski household. Helen and Bernie went polka dancing to socialize with friends at SNPJ and Avon Oakes every weekend. Helen enjoyed reading romance novels, playing bingo, working crossword puzzles, and playing poker and war card games her family. She especially loved playing the slot machines while visiting various casinos across the United States in her travels. Helen looked forward to her monthly get togethers with the “gang” for luncheons and card club. She even included her husband to join her in these outings, always for a laugh together!

Helen had a heart that over-flowed with love and kindness for all. She always found pleasure in the smallest of things. Her warm smile and generous spirit will truly be missed. Helen was such a sweet woman with a wry sense of humor that often took everyone by surprise!

Helen is survived by her three daughters who will forever cherish her memory, Donna Marie Litch of Alexandria, Kentucku, Denise Leeann Cook (Phil) of Scottsdale, Arizona and Diane Lynn Mavracick of Aston, Pennsylvania. Helen was blessed with three granddaughters, Christine Kunich (Brian) of Scottsdale, Arizona, Tricia Marie Duty (Brent) of Alexandria, Kentucky and Alexandra Mavracick (Johnny) of New Yok City, New York. Helen will be remembered by four great-grandchildren who held a special place in her heart, Caden and Taylor Kunich and Chase and Emma Marie Duty.

Helen was a wonderful grandmother and great Nana! All of her grandchildren brought her much joy and happiness over the years.

Helen is survived by her sisters, Betty Lou Vensko, Pollyann Diamond and Roseanna Miller; brothers, Tommy and Richie Brajdic, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernie; brothers, George, Bobby, Michael, Frank and Edward Brajdic; sisters, Agnes Malago and Marie Zawelensky and son-in-law, Frank William Litch, Jr.

Helen was a devout Catholic parishioner of St. John the Baptist Church in Campbell, Ohio.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, December 16 from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. for family and friends at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, St John the Baptist Catholic Church. A Catholic Mass officiated by Father Trimbur will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Helen will be laid to rest at St. John’s Cemetery mausoleum.

Donations can be made in Helen’s memory to St. Elizabeth Hospice, 483 Loop Drive, Edgewood, KY 41017.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen Jakobowski, please visit our floral store.

