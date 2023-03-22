PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Lawrence, 95, passed away in her home on Monday, March 20, 2023, with her family by her side.

Helen was born March 16, 1928, in Salem, the daughter of Stefan Cosgarea and Elizabeth Wonner.

She was a 1946 graduate of Salem High School.

In her younger years, Helen worked for Hunter Manufacturing in Salem as a secretary and at Salem Pottery. Once married, she became a full-time homemaker to raise her family.

She was a parishioner of Holy Spirit Parish.

Helen was a member of the Ladies’ Fireman Auxiliary of Pulaski Township.

She was an accomplished bowler and won many awards and trophies during her many years of bowling.

Her husband, Peter Lawrence, whom she married October 17, 1948, passed away October 25, 2019.

Helen will be deeply missed by her children, Steven (Linda), Robert, Nancy and Amy; grandchildren, Stefan (Heather), Sarah (Jeff), Peter A., Elena and Nathaniel and great-grandchildren, Letha, Iziaha, Rachel and Derek.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Jean Tancer and Shirley Geffert.

The Lawrence family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Camillus Roman Catholic Church, 314 Engelwood Avenue, New Castle, PA 16105, officiated by Rev. Joseph McCaffrey.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.