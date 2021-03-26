Helen Kraynak, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held on Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Infant Jesus of Prague Byzantine Catholic Church, officiated by Fr. Mykhaylo Farynets, for Helen Kraynak, 96, formerly of Youngstown, who passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at The Assumption Village.

Helen was born in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Kraynak. She was the third of 11 children.

She was a graduate of East High School.

She was a member at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.

Helen worked at McKelvey’s, Strouss’ and in the administrative offices of the GE Lamp Plant.

She was a person of integrity, intelligence, kindness, humor, grace and style.

She is survived by her brothers, Reverend Nicholas Kraynak of Poland and William Kraynak of Poland. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her sisters, Ann, Mary and Margaret and by her brothers, Michael, John, Andrew, Emil and Edward.



The family would like to express their appreciation to the entire staffs of Sunrise of Poland, The Assumption Village and Hospice of the Valley, all of which took excellent, compassionate care of Helen over her last several years.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Helen’s name to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, c/o 3801 Shady Run Road, Youngstown, OH 44502.



The Kraynak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.