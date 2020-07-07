Helen “JuJu” Macchio, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Warren, for Helen Macchio, 68, formerly of Girard, who passed away Monday morning, July 6 at Maplecrest Nursing Home.

Helen was born September 24, 1951, in Youngstown, the daughter of Albert and Ethel Harrison Macchio.

She was a 1969 graduate of Girard High School and was a lifelong area resident.

JuJu worked the ticket line for Federal Wholesale in Hubbard for 25 years and then went on to work at Liberty Arms Healthcare Center.

She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Warren.

In her younger years, she was an avid bowler and later, Helen enjoyed animals, going to the casino and shopping.

JuJu will be deeply missed and always remembered by her two aunts, Irene McCarthy of Youngstown and Marie Harrison of Struthers and many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to thank the Maplecrest Nursing Home staff and Brenda from Stewart Hospice, for the love and care they gave Helen.

The Macchio family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the church, prior to the 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

The family asks that those attending, practice the six-foot social distancing guidelines and for those, whose health allows, wear a mask. We ask that visitors pay their respects and not linger within the church.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

