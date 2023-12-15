CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Frangos, 74, passed away Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at her sister’s home in Amherst, with her sister by her side.

Helen was born May 16, 1949, in Greece, the daughter of Spiros and Katerina Frangos.

Helen came to the United States as a young child and quickly assimilated into the American culture later leading her to become an American citizen and a stellar teacher of English and French.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Spiros and Katerina Frangos.

She leaves behind a brother, Larry Frangos and a sister, Tina Gulgas (Rev. Michael), with whom she shared a home for the past four years. She leaves seven nieces and nephews, Katie Centofanti, Nicole Amadio, Tyke, Christopher, Larry Frangos, Jr., Constantine and Spyridon Gulgas. She also leaves 14 great-nieces and nephews who all loved her dearly. Helen was Godmother to three, but everyone referred to her as Nana because she their fairy Godmother, always ready to reach out and support each one. She played a special role in the lives of many relatives and friends, and she is missed by all.

While she didn’t have children of her own, after 30 years of teaching French and English at Campbell Memorial High School, Sunday School, Greek School, and EAS, she had hundreds. Helen showered all with love and many tokens of love. She was a conscientious teacher, dedicated to her vocation.

She was a staunch supporter of her faith, active in multiple Greek Orthodox churches. She was a supportive and integral part of the establishment of the Ladies Kalymnian Society for many years.

She enjoyed baking and preparing sweets and pastries and worked tirelessly for the bake sales and church festivals. Helen was taken from all by an early onset dementia. Helen proudly shared her Greek culture. She frequently visited Greece and her home island of Kalymnos. Her last trip was in 2019 with hopes of returning the next year which were halted with the threat of Covid.

She leaves many friends and relatives there to mourn her loss and celebrate her life.

Helen’s family has entrusted her care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, December 19, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Campbell, funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Steve Denas.

In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made in Helen’s name to Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church or St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown.

