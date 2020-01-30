Helen Eva Vitus, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Eva Vitus (nee Ragela), 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesdsay, January 29, 2020.

Helen was born December 6, 1930, the daughter of Andrew and Suzanna Ragela of Campbell, Ohio.

She married the love of her life, James J. Vitus, on October 6, 1956. James and Helen shared 63 years of love and wonderful memories together.

Helen, a devoted homemaker, loved to cook and bake for her family and will be especially remembered for her cookies.

Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, James; children, Susan (George) Maillis of Canfield, Kimberly (Dr. Christopher) Zonfa of Canton, Jeff (Patty) Vitus of New Middletown, Mark (Karen) Vitus of Campbell, Michael (Lena) Vitus of Poland and Dr. Carissima (Joseph) Hudson of St. Charles, Missouri; her grandchildren, Eleni (Jon) Brunson, Nicholas (Katie) Maillis, Chase (Erica), Mara and Patrick Zonfa, Dr. Kara Lynn (Nick) Varga and Eric Vitus, Alex, Tyler, and Abby (fiancé, Dylan) Vitus, Angelica (Alex) Hunt and Adrian Vitus and Ethan and Brody Hudson. She leaves behind her beloved great-grandchildren, Marisa, Sylvia and Eliana Maillis, Luke and Alexi Vanca and Caleb Oman. Helen also leaves behind her brother-in-law, Jerry (Diane) Vitus and nephews, John Allen (Patty) and Kenny (Rosalie) Mihalcin, along with their children.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary (John) Milhalcin of Chippewa; sister, Julie Ragela and brother, Andrew Ragela of Yugoslavia and granddaughter, Sylvia Maillis.

Helen was a longtime member of Saint Angela Merici Church (formerly Sacred Heart) in Youngstown, Ohio. Helen was highly involved in the church as an altar lector and a member of the Ladies’ Guild.

The family would like to thank the Crossroads Hospice staff, especially nurse Capria, for the wonderful care they provided.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Family and friends may call on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. Kevin Peters, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish (formerly Sacred Heart Church).

A television tribute will air Friday, January 31, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.