CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish 159 Reed Avenue in Campbell, for Helen Black, 102, who passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in her home with her daughter by her side.

Helen was born September 28, 1919, in Campbell, the daughter of Joseph and Anne Kraczkowsky Stahura.

She was a 1939 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and attended Youngstown College.

She was a lifelong area resident.

Besides retiring from the Medical Dental Bureau as a PBX Operator after 44 years of service, Helen also worked at the Mahoning County Board of Elections, Strouss’ and served as a secretary and telephone operator for Goodwill.

She was a former member of Holy Trinitiy Ukrainian Catholic Church on Rayen Avenue in Youngstown and St. Lucy Church in Campbell.

Helen’s husband, Morris Black passed away in 1948. She remained a single mother and raised her son, Michael and daughter, Jacqueline, while still working full-time.

Helen will be deeply missed by her daughter, Jacqueline, with whom she made her home; brother-in-law, Ed Henry of Enon; a daughter-in-law, Ginger Black of Jacksonville, Florida; a granddaughter, Bethanne (John) Spitzer; a great granddaughter, Brooke Spitzer of Jacksonville, Florida and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Morris; a son, Michael; three sisters, Tillie Boncyk, Catherine Willich and Patricia Henry and her brother Mike Stahura

The Black family has entrusted Helen’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, March 22, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home at 216 Coitsville Road, Campbell, OH 44405.

Helen’s daughter Jackie, would like to especially thank the Staff of Hospice of the Valley for the kind and compassionate care they gave to Helen during her time in need.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 20, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.