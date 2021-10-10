Helen A. Korechko, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen (Homulos) Korechko, born on June 29, 1926, made a peaceful journey home to the God she loved and worshiped her entire life at the age of 95, on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at home, with her family by her side.

Helen was a lifelong member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Campbell.

She married Joseph Korechko on November 6, 1948. They were married 45 years before his passing on February 21, 1994.

She enjoyed traveling on four Continents and many places in the United States and Canada. Helen was a member of The Sisterhood, Ladies Altar Society and a Prosfora Baker. Her other hobbies included her love for baking and cooking.

Helen leaves to cherish her memories her five daughters, JoAnn Sirilla, Patricia Pethtel, Diane (George) Caban, Joyce (Dominic) Centofanti and Jaclyn (Terrill) Blake; grandchildren Christine (Frank) Phillips, George Joseph Caban, Dominic Centofanti, Michael (Britney) Caban, Ian (Rachel) Pethtel, Phillip Centofanti, Daniel Centofanti, Stacy (Vince) Donofrio and Dr. Rachel (Jordan) Tsvetanoff. She also leaves her great-grandchildren, Chloe, Georgie, Gavin, Carlee, Hunter, Brianna, Maddie, Emmie, Elise, Alec and Ethan; her sister-in-law, Pauline Hall and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Margaret (Robert) Smrek, Irene Homulos, Mary (Mike) Zackasee and Michael (Margaret) Homulos and sons-in-law, Joseph Sirilla and Larry Pethtel.

The family would like to thank Fr. Andrew Nelko for his constant and faithful support. We would also like to thank SouthernCare Hospice, especially, Jason, Liz and Jennifer for their caring compassion.

The Korechko family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, where Fr. John Steffaro will conduct a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Russian Orthodox Church, with Fr. Andrew Nelko officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Helen A. Korechko, please visit our floral store.