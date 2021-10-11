Helen A. “Betty” Matzye, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Msgr. John Zuraw officiating, for Helen A. Matzye (Betty), 82, who passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Betty was born August 24, 1939, in Carteret, New Jersey, the daughter of Paul Kish and Elsie Stefura.

She was a long time parishioner of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Campbell.

Betty was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies’ Association.

Her grandchildren were the love of her life and she enjoyed attending all of their activities and spending time with them.

Betty also loved to cook and bake. She was known for her delicious Slovak dishes like halupki, pirohy, haluski and various homemade soups. Her baked goods were enjoyed by all, especially her kolachi. Her favorite pastime was frequenting the casinos and will always be remembered for being a contestant on Cash Explosion.

Betty had a heart that overflowed with love and kindness and was considered a second mom to many. Her presence will be sadly missed but her memory will remain in our hearts forever.

Her husband, Larry Matzye; whom she married August 25, 1962; passed away July 7, 2016.

Betty will be deeply missed and always remembered by her children, Michele (Bob) Zackasee, Christine Diamandis, Larry (Lynne) Matzye and Carolyn Matzye, all of Poland; her brother, Paul Kish of Campbell, sister, Shirley Zura of Campbell and Susie Macala of California; her grandchildren, Matthew, Jordan, Tad, Nina, and Angeleah and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, Larry, she was preceded in death by her sister, Margie DiPinto; her brothers, Michael Kish and Robert (Butch) Kish and her niece, Linda Kish.

The Matzye family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. For the safety of everyone, the family requests that you wear a mask to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

