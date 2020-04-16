Hector L. Ramirez, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at the Wasko Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Rusty Wills, for Hector L. Ramirez, 76, who passed Monday, April 13, 2020. Due to the global COVID-19 public health emergency, the funeral services were closed to the public.

Hector was born March 16, 1944, in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, the son of Norbeilto and Anna Caraballo Ramirez. He came to the Campbell area from Puerto Rico in 1966.

Hector worked for P&LE Railroad for 20 years. He was known throughout the community as “Cool Dude” and after retiring from the railroad, he worked at the Valley Café for 18 years. He also owned multiple businesses, restaurants and bars in Campbell.

His wife, Monserrate Ramirez, whom he married January 12, 1968, passed away December 1, 2000.

Hector will be deeply missed by his three daughters, Giovanka Ramirez, Arleen Ramirez and Mary Elaine (Robert) Lloyd and his son, David (Erica) Ramirez; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and his sister, Ramona Ramirez.

Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Hector Ramierz, Jr.

The Wasko Family and staff will assist the Ramirez family with a public Celebration of Life Service honoring Hector once the ban on mass gatherings is lifted.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

