AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Ruth Barrett, 91, passed away peacefully at home Monday, January 9, 2023.

Born in Campbell September 13, 1931, she was the fourth child of Dan and Mary Volchko.

She was a proud Campbell Memorial High School graduate, class of 1948, a group that will celebrate their 75th reunion this year.

After high school, Ruth went to beauty school and worked for her sister, Mary, for over 50 years. She truly enjoyed helping her customers look pretty.

She married Guy Barrett in 1951 at the young age of 19. They lived in Campbell with her parents but not for long, as Guy was drafted to serve in the Korean War. Ruth worked and saved every penny Guy sent home and purchased a duplex near her parents. Upon his discharge, Guy was surprised to learn that he was now a landlord.

In 1961 they moved to Austintown with their ten month old daughter, Cindy and in 1966 welcomed a son, Guy III.

Ruth was a great daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and travel. She always volunteered to be home room mother. She loved pretty clothes. A beauty, she was asked to model for the PTA fashion show one year. She nurtured her family her whole life.

Cherishing her memory forever are daughter, Cindy (fiancé, Paul Melnyk); son, Dr. Guy (Shannon) Barrett and grandchildren Colin and Lauren Barrett, all of whom she was very proud. She is survived by her sister, Ethel Petruska and sister-in-law, Marcia Chambers, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Guy, who died in 1995; sisters, Mary Tomory and Helene Fedor and brother, Thomas Volchko. Also deserving mention is Lassie, a sweet terrier mix rescue dog from Angels for Animals, who died in 2014 at the age of 19.

She was Byzantine Catholic and belonged to St. Mary’s Church on Belle Vista from the mid 1960s until a stroke prevented her from doing so in 2012. She always said “when I die, I’m moving back home to Campbell.”

The Barrett family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, January 16, 2023, at the funeral home from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., funeral services, officiated by Rev. Kevin Marks, will be held following calling hours at 11:00 a.m.

