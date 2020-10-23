Harry Hodges, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Hodges age 89, passed away at home on Wednesday afternoon, October 21, 2020.

He was born January 22, 1931 in Huntington, West Virginia, a son of Harry and Lettie (Hicks) Hodges.

He was a 1949 graduate of East High School in Huntington, West Virginia.

He went on to enlist in the United States Marine Corps and served in the Korean War.

He came to the Youngstown area in the early 1950s and was employed at Wean United Engineering and Foundry as a crane follower and later became a supervisor.

He was a member of the Lowellville Christian Church.

Harry was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and a die-hard Democrat and a proud supporter of the Armed Forces especially the Marine Corps. He had a deep love for animals and most of all his family whom he enjoyed spending time with.

Harry will be deeply missed by his wife, the former Margaret Scrbek(Sigurani) whom he married June 15, 2002; his daughter, Pam (Tom) Powell; his stepdaughter, Jeanette (Devon) Sigurani-Estremara and his stepsons, Edward (Marty) Sigurani, Michael Sigurani and Jeff Sigurani. He also leaves his ten grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Michael Hodges; a sister Opal Sovine and his first wife, Doris Hodges.

The Hodges family has entrusted Harry’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

No calling hours or funeral services will be held at this time.

