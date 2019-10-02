Harriet L. Swanson, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harriet L. Swanson, 92, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Maplecrest Nursing Home in Struthers.

She was born September 5, 1927, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Anna Owcarz Stopnick.

Harriet was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, where she was a member of the Infant of Prague Guild and a pierogi worker.

Her daughter, Carla, described her as the most amazing woman in the world. When Harriet’s mother passed in 1948, Harriet was only 20 years, the youngest of the children and at 95 pounds, the “runt” of the litter. Knowing this, Anna asked her husband and other children to please take care of her. Little did her mother know what a strong child she raised. Ironically, Harriet in the years to come, took care of her ailing father, Michael, sisters, Pauline and Victoria, her husband, Carl and daughter, Sheila, in their final months and years. And now with God’s grace, she is reunited with them in Heaven.

Harriet is survived by her daughter, Carla.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl Swanson, whom she married On Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 1951 and who passed on March 6, 1990; her daughter, Sheila and her siblings, Katherine, Victoria, Margaret, Josephine, Pauline, Paul.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church.

Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service, from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m., at the church.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery.

Her daughter Carla would like to extend her deepest thanks to the staff of Maplecrest for their compassionate and wonderful care of her mother.

