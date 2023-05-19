HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held in the Wasko Funeral Home on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., for Greg Puskas, age 51 of Hubbard, formerly of Campbell, who was found at his home on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

He was born on February 1, 1972 in Youngstown, Ohio and was a son of Robert and Mary Jane (Rusnak) Puskas.

Greg was a 1990 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Prior to becoming disabled, Greg had worked as a cable installer for ComCast Cable and Internet.

He is survived by his children whom he loved, Christina (Benjamin) Little of Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, Ethan (fiancée, Sarah Eppstein) Puskas, Elijah Puskas and Erik Puskas, all of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He also leaves his mother, Mary Jane Puskas; his sister, Faith (Rob) Zuzek; his grandchildren, Talitha Little, Silas Little and Naomi Little and his former wife, Danielle (Bekavac) Ferguson.

Greg was preceded in death by his father; a brother, Michael Puskas and his sister, Roberta “Bobbi” Newell.

Everyone attending Greg’s funeral service are asked to arrive at the funeral home 10:15 a.m.

The family has entrusted Greg’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 21 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.