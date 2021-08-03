Gloria Merrell, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, August 6, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church in Campbell, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Gloria Merrell, 65, who passed away at home on Monday, August 2, 2021, with her family at her side.

Gloria was born September 19, 1955, in Youngstown, the daughter of Steve and Alice (Dickey) Horvath.

She was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a resident of Campbell for 48 years. She later moved to Canfield, which was her home for the past 17 years.

Gloria worked as a claims representative for the Social Security Office in Youngstown for 47 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph the Provider Church in Campbell.

Gloria will be remembered as a person who loved to be “on the go” and enjoying shopping. Most of all, she cherished her grandchildren and you could always find her in the stands cheering them on at all of their sporting events.

Gloria will be deeply missed by her husband, Barry Merrell; whom she married September 27, 1975; her son, Brad (Stacy) Merrell of Canfield and her daughter, Lisa (Steve) Stroney, also of Canfield; her grandchildren, Ashlyn Merrell, Conner Merrell, Luke Stroney and Alice Stroney; her sister, Dolly (Mike) Mastronarde of Struthers and her brother, Robb (Tori) Horvath of New Springfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Alice Horvath and her brother, Ricky Horvath.

The Merrell family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gloria Merrell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.