CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Surrounded by family, Gloria M. Katula, 86, departed this earthly life on Tuesday, April 18,2023 at St Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

Gloria was born January 8, 1937 in Campbell, Ohio to Michael J. and Anna (Solic) Katula.

She graduated from Campbell Memorial High School in 1954 then pursued a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Youngtown College. She began her teaching career at Byzantine Catholic Central School while simultaneously pursuing a second Bachelor’s Degree in Secondary Education in French at Kent State University. A lifelong learner, Gloria also attended school in Montreal, Canada, to strengthen her French language skills. She taught French at her alma mater for over 20 years before returning to YSU to obtaining a degree in business education.

Always an advocate of her fellow educators, Gloria was an integral member of the Campbell Education Association, serving as chairperson of the negotiating team and as an Ohio Education Representative for decades.



Traveling was one of her passions; therefore, she encouraged her students to see the world and sponsored many French Club field trips to Toronto, Montreal and Quebec.

After 30 + years of teaching, Gloria retired in 1987 but still remained active and involved in her family and community. After teaching, Gloria worked as an instructor of Robotics for General Motors, as a secretary at Wellman, Jeren, Hackett & Skoufatis law offices and worked for the Campbell Municipal Court. She also worked for Dr. John F. Galida.

Gloria was a world adventurer who traveled to Europe, Russia, Canada, China and Scandinavia, to mention a few. She was an avid explorer and voracious reader seeking knowledge through every available avenue. She enjoyed golf for many years and always loved a girl’s trip to the casino. Cleveland sports held a big place in Gloria’s heart. She went to countless Browns and Indians/Guardians games for many years and if she couldn’t attend, she was watching or listening. Gloria also participated in the Lowellville Bocce league.

Gloria was also a member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church.



Most of all, Gloria was a treasured sister, aunt and friend. A trusted confidante, she made each person feel as if they were her “favorite”. Gloria served as a “second mother” to her nieces and nephews and each of them has special memories of events, trips and wonderful moments spent with Gloria. She also devoted many years to her beloved mother as her primary caregiver.

She is joined in God’s paradise by her parents; her beloved sister, Florence J (Katula) Galida and her adored great-niece, Sara Lopez.

Gloria will be forever remembered by her sister and brother-in-law, Carol (Katula) and Michael Carney; her brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Marian Katula; her brother-in-law, John F. Galida and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews and friends turned family.

The Katula family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, April 24, 2023, from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Prayers will be offered on Tuesday, April 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the funeral home, followed by a Divine Liturgy service will take place at 10:30 a.m., at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, officiated by Rev. Kevin Marks.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gloria Katula, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 23 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.