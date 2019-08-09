Gloria D. Loboy, Campbell, Ohio – Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Gloria D. Loboy, 93, who passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Shepherd of the Valley in Boardman.

Gloria was born December 6, 1925, in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Catherine Olenick Hodnicky.

She was a 1943 graduate of Struthers High School.

Gloria was a homemaker and also worked at Strouss Department store in Downtown Youngstown.

She was a parishioner of St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church in Campbell.

Her husband, John Loboy, whom she married February 10, 1948, passed away December 23, 2011.

Gloria will be deeply missed and always remembered by her daughters, Marilyn (Jack) Tekac of Poland and Denise Loboy of Struthers; her grandchildren, Ryan (Rachel) Tekac and Kim (Dom) Triveri; her two great-grandchildren, Anthony and Kyle Triveri, all of Poland and her sister, Bernice Cunningham of Liberty.

Besides her parents and her husband, John, she was preceded in death her brothers, Ben, Gene, Leonard and John Hodnicky.

The family would like to especially thank Dr. Alex Vrable for his many years of compassionate care for Gloria.

The Loboy family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Sunday, August 11 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

