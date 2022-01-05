NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenda J. McCormick Roepke, 70, gained her wings on Monday, December 27, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Glenda was born May 1, 1951, the daughter of Glen and Grace McCormick.

She was a member of Mt. Olivet U.CC and sang in the choir.

My mom did it all. She loved to bake, garden and feed “her” birds. She was a giver and seldom asked for anything in return. She was a caregiver to her mother and was a major part of the raising of her niece Katie. My mom was so proud of her. Katie in turn, adored her and considered her a second mom. My mom was never without a large cup of iced tea with lots of ice, Lorna Doones and M&Ms were her favorite go to snacks. She loved Mexican food and hamburgers. She was a great cook and I will cherish many of her recipes. My mom was a rock star. She was a fighter until the end.

Glenda will be deeply missed by her daughter, Carol (John) Bullen of New Middletown and her son, Todd Roepke of Youngstown; sister, Patricia McCormick of Struthers; brother, James (Dixie) McCormick of North Lima; six grandchildren; two-great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and longtime friends.

My mom was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Grace and her older brother, Art.

Per Glenda’s request, her ashes will be placed in a special place in Sedona, Arizona where a private family service will be held at a later time.

Our family wishes a tree to be planted in memory of my mom.

The Bullen/McCormick families’ have entrusted Glenda’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home.

