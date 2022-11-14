CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Giuseppe Stefano “Joe” Carano, 87, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, surrounded by his family.

He was born on August 24, 1935 in Carovilli, Italy to Filomeno and Anita Rossi Carano.

At the age of 19, he boarded a ship named Homeland and emigrated to the United States, arriving on August 2, 1954, where he settled in Campbell, Ohio.

In February 1955, he took a job at the Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company and continued working there until their shut down in 1977. Thereafter, he worked at several small mills until he finally retired in 1986.

Joe enjoyed going to the movie theaters in downtown Youngstown and in 1955 he spotted a beautiful young lady on the bus. He started to watch for her on his many bus rides and he eventually saved her a seat and introduced himself. She was Maria Loreta DeSantis and that was the beginning of their love story. On October 1, 1955, they married and in 2022 they celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.

Joe was a man who lived life to its fullest. His greatest joy was being with his family and teaching them about Italian culture. Every get-together was treated as a celebration. There was good food and wine, plenty of laughs and memories being made along the way. Joe was a true patriarch, providing for his family in every way, including building a new home for his family in 1966. His family loved him beyond measure.

Joe’s hobbies always included hard work. He loved gardening and nurtured his many vegetables, fruit trees and his delicate fig trees. He made his own wine, prosciutto, cheese, sausage and sopressata. He loved fishing and the thrill of hunting. He bagged many deer over the years but his biggest hunting accomplishment was when, at the age of 82, he bagged a 13-point buck with a crossbow.

Joe was an active member of his church and community, often serving as an officer. He belonged to the St. Lucy’s Men’s Club; the Carovillesi Club; the Pacentrani Men’s Club and the New Middletown Gun Club. He also participated in bocce and morra leagues.

Joe leaves behind his beloved wife, Maria; his daughters, Mary Ann Carano of Mason, Ohio, Anita Carano, Cathy (Walt) Lake and Linda (Brian) Finnigan, all of Boardman; his grandchildren, Lindsay (Nick) Brenner, Audrey (Mike) Turjanica, Kelly Lake (Matt Nealon), Kristy Lake and Leah Finnigan and his great-grandchildren, Jackson, Cara, Vincenzo and Maria. He also leaves his siblings, Elena Parisi, Maureen (Rick) Dukeman and John (Janeen) Carano and sister-in-law, Marie Carano. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins, along with his lifelong friend, Angelo Ricchiuti.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Grazia Testa Carano; siblings, Erminia and Ernesto; several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

The Carano family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, Ohio.

Prayers will begin Friday, November 18, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael Cariglio officiating.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joe’s memory to The Oblate Sisters, 50 Warner Road SE, Hubbard, OH 44425.

