LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday March 7, 2022 in the Wasko Funeral Home, with Father Kevin Peters officiating for Gerard Patrick “Jerry” Carney, age 86, who passed away on Wednesday March 2, 2022 in Liberty Health Care Center.

Jerry was born on September 18, 1935, the seventh son of a seventh son, Michael G. and Florence (Grim) Carney and always felt lucky.

He was a graduate of Sacred Heart Grade School and was a 1954 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School. He went on to attend Youngstown State, The Ohio State and Kent State Universities.

Jerry honorably served in the United States Army as a rocket engine mechanic.

He worked for Republic Rubber where he was a grievance chairman for local 102 of the United Rubber Workers. He also worked as an Abstractor in the Mahoning County Courthouse for the Department of Transportation, and worked for the Mahoning-Columbiana Training Association and retired from the Auditors Office of the State of Ohio.

Jerry enjoyed life, spending many summers at his cottage in Rye Beach on Lake Erie, always saying “he had his vacation home before any other home”. Later in life he and his wife Judy were snowbirds, splitting their time between Lowellville and their winter haven in Tavares, Florida. They had season tickets to the Indians spring training there and Jerry met and befriended many former major league stars. He enjoyed betting the ponies and a good hotdog. He also loved to travel, fish and hunt. For many years Jerry served as time-keeper for the Youngstown Golden Gloves, having counted knockdowns for many of Youngstown’s future world champions.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 15 in Poland, Campbell Gridiron Club, Former boards of Youngstown Area Community Action Council and S.C.A.L Volunteers of America.

Jerry is survived by his wife the former Judith Tulipano Schulte whom he married May 30, 1984; his son, Mark (Debbie) Carney; his stepchildren, Robert (Debbie) Schulte, of Hubbard, Louis Schulte of St. Petersburg, Florida and Denise (Doug) Romo; his grandchildren, John Haddle, Robin Schulte, Nicole Carney and Maggie Carney. He also leaves his great-granddaughter Sophia Haddle.

Jerry was preceded in death by his six sisters, Mary Spiezo, Brigetta Carney, Joann Carney, Cassie DeSantis, Betty D’Alesandro and Florence Carney and his six brothers Former Congressman Charles J. Carney, Patrick, Robert, Edward, John B. and Michael Carney

The Carney family has entrusted Jerry’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell, where family and friends may call on Monday March 7, 2022 from 10-11:30 a.m.

