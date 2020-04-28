Geraldine S. Wasko Doyle, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine S. “Geri” Wasko Doyle went to be with our Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020, from The Hamptons Center for Rehab & Nursing in Southampton.

Geri was born in Campbell, Ohio, March 3, 1934, the daughter of Michael and Irene (Smith) Wasko.

She attended Campbell Memorial High School, class of 1951 and afterwards worked as an operator at Ohio Bell Telephone Company.

In 1962 she moved to New York and worked as a guide at the 1964-65 NY World’s Fair in Flushing where she met her soon to be husband, Jim Doyle. They married July 9, 1966. Together they operated “Top of The Wall” restaurant in Bayville, Long Island, New York; moved to East Hampton in 1975 and managed the Star Lanes Bowling Alley and years later, Geri ran her own catering business in East Hampton.

She was an active member of The Most Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, where she participated in the Silver Tea event at Christmas.

Geri was an excellent cook and loved to entertain. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.

Geri leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Suzanne Bye; two grandchildren, Haleigh and David; two sisters, Joanne (John) Carbone of Struthers, Ohio and Arlene (Paul) Wiseman of East Hampton; her sister-in-law, Patricia (Craig) Patterson of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

Geri was preceded in death by her husband; her parents and brother, Michael.

A private service for family members will be held at the Yardley & Pino Funeral Home.

Geri will be laid to rest at The Most Holy Trinity Cemetery in East Hampton.

Local announcement provided by Wasko Funeral Home.