Geraldine M. Zinghini, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at St. Lucy Catholic Church, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Peter Polando officiating, for Geraldine M. Zinghini, 89, who passed away Thursday evening, November 7, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Geraldine was born May 23, 1930, on Youngstown’s east side, the daughter of Nicholas Simeone and Rose Virgalitte.

She was a 1948 graduate of East High School and a lifelong Campbell resident.

She worked as a Title 1 Teacher’s Aide for the Campbell School District, retiring after more than 30 years of service but her true calling was being a wife and mother.

Geraldine was a parishioner of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church, where she was a member of the choir and a past member of the Infant Jesus Guild. For many years, she worked in the church kitchen on Fridays; as well as, the spaghetti dinners on Sunday.

She had a true natural talent for drawing and painting and writing poetry. Geraldine also liked flower gardening and loved her dog, Leah and her cat, Kitty. Above all, her passion was always her family.

Geraldine will be deeply missed and always remembered by her husband, Anthony Zinghini, whom she married June 3, 1950, at Immaculate Conception Church; her children, Marie Musolino of North Carolina, Annette (Danny) DeCesare of Boardman, Dominic (Diane) Zinghini of Liberty, Gina (Tom) McQuillan of Canfield, Lori (Doug) DeCesare of Lowellville and Connie (Bobby) Christy of Boardman; her grandchildren, Amanda Harvey, Jacquelyn McQuillan-Caban, Margaret McQuarrie, Craig Musolino, Dominic Zinghini, Alicia Hetrick, Samuel DeCesare, Alexis Williams, Anthony Hetrick and Madelyn Inskeep and ten great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Simeone.

The Zinghini family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Tuesday, November 12 from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

One final word from her husband, Anthony: “I lost the best thing that ever happened to me. She was a beautiful person”.

