Geraldine Ann Testa, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine Ann Testa (Oshelski), 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Geraldine was born on September 30, 1939, the daughter of Michael and Mary Oshelski of Campbell, Ohio.

She married the love of her life, her high school sweetheart, James A. Testa, Sr., on November 8, 1958. James and Gerry shared almost 63 years of love and wonderful memories together.

Gerry was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had fond memories of working at W.T. Grant Co. in downtown Youngstown from age 16 until the birth of her first child. She then became a devoted homemaker raising her five children and relished the years spent watching and caring for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, James; children, Carla (Nick) Maker of Lowellville, Karen (Mark) Vitus of Campbell, Julie (Ronald) Tabus of Boardman, Paula (Steve) Voytko of Pickerington, Ohio and James (Rebecca) Testa, Jr. Maineville, Ohio; grandchildren, Johnna Tabus, Ronald (Athena) Tabus, Jr., Alex Vitus, Nick (Candice) Maker, Jocelyn Tabus, Tyler Vitus, Abby (fiancé, Dylan) Vitus, Nora Testa and Dominic Testa and great-grandchildren, Caleb Oman, Ronald Tabus III and Keira Tabus. She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Virginia Iudiciani, Delores Jewhurst, Marlene (George) Hahn and Nancy (James) Zarlenga and many nieces and nephews.

Gerry was preceded in death by her parents; great-grandson, Constantine Tabus; sister, Rita (Peter) Sertich; brother, Edward (Matilda) Oshelski and brothers-in-law, Felix Iudiciani and James Jewhurst.

Gerry was a lifelong member of St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell, Ohio, as well as a member and Treasurer of St. Michael’s Infant Guild.

She and her dear high school friends founded the Sisters Nine Card Club in 1956 and continued meeting over the years as members changed. Gerry also enjoyed her time planning the Campbell Memorial Class of 1957 many reunions.

The Testa family would like to thank the Mercy Health St. Elizabeth and Mercy Health Hospice House staff for the wonderful care they provided.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Family and friends may call Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., where a Parastas service will be held at 3:30 p.m. and again on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. Kevin Marks, will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Campbell, Ohio.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.