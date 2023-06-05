CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Gerald Scott, “Jerry”, 74, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. Jerry passed away suddenly in the early hours of Friday, May 26 at 74 years young. He was a cherished soul who touched the lives of many with his infectious laughter, warm heart and unwavering love for his family and friends.



Born on September 18,1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, Jerry embraced life with an enthusiasm that was truly contagious. He found joy in the simplest of pleasures and had a unique ability to make those around him feel special. His sense of humor was legendary and his jokes filled every room with laughter. Jerry had an incredible gift for finding humor in any situation and never failed to bring smiles to the faces of those he encountered.

Jerry’s true happiness stemmed from spending quality time with his loved ones. Family meant everything to him. For 55 beautiful years, Jerry shared an extraordinary love story with his beloved wife, Alice. They were wed in Youngstown, Ohio on June 22, 1968 surrounded by friends and family. Their bond was unbreakable, together they were a shining example of love, respect and unwavering support. Jerry and Alice were inseparable. Their love led to two children, three grandchildren and one great-grandchild, all of whom Jerry cherished dearly.



After dedicating 30 years of his life to General Motors, Jerry retired and along with his wife, Alice Scott, embarked on a new chapter as the proud owners of the successful photography and videography business Reflections Studio. He captured countless memories and moments of beauty, allowing others to cherish them forever. His talent and passion for photography were evident in every photo and video he captured, leaving a legacy of memories.



Jerry also cherished his friends, considering them an extension of his family. He enjoyed and valued the camaraderie and laughter shared with his closest friends. Jerry could often be found at local restaurants and establishments enjoying the company of countless friends he considered family.

Jerry was a proud and dedicated fan of the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Buckeyes, always looking forward to the next big game. Most of all, Jerry thoroughly enjoyed and looked forward to his frequent trips to Florida to visit his children, grandchildren, and great-granddaughter.



Jerry is preceded in death by his mother and father, Rita and Wesley Scott.

He is survived by his children, Lisa (Brian) Parker and Jerry (Sarah) Scott; his grandchildren, Krista (DaRon) Rouse-Clinkscale, Theodore Spencer and Colton Scott; his great-granddaughter, Eliana Rouse-Clinkscale; his siblings, Wesley (Noreen) Scott, Terry Scott-Karing, Gloria (Mike) Hrehovick and Jackie (Vince) Sferra and 21 nieces and nephews.



Friends and family can celebrate his life and honor his memory at Wasko Funeral Home on Saturday, June 10 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; services to be held from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

The Scott Family kindly request that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in memory of Gerald Scott to assist with funeral expenses. Your support during this difficult time is greatly appreciated. Please make checks payable to Wasko Funeral Home and send them to 216 Coitsville Road, Campbell, OH 44405. Thank you for your understanding and generosity.



Jerry, you were a light that brightened many lives. May you rest in eternal peace, knowing that your love will forever live on in our hearts. His departure leaves a void in our lives that can never be filled. Forever loved and deeply missed.

