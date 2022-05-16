CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, officiated by Fr. Michael Farynets, for George T. Kotyuha, 95, who passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022 in Tomahawk, Wisconsin.

George was born on March 15, 1927, the son of Andy and Helen Geletka Kotyuha on Cortland Avenue in Campbell.

George graduated from Campbell Memorial High School. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Television Engineering from the American Television Institute of Technology in Chicago.

He was a self-employed television technician for 30 years.

He spent his free time “tinkering” with many different things.

George was in the Army and Air Force Reserves, World War II stationed in Italy. During the Korean War he was stationed in Japan,

George leaves his brother, Mike and sister-in-Law, Dorothy; seven nieces and nephews, six great-nieces and nephews and three great-great-nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy; his brothers, Steve, Walter, Andy and John and his sister, Mary Jane Guidos.

The Kotyuha family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, May 20, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, prior to the 11:00 a.m. service.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.