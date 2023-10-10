YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of George Semion Cambouris announce his sudden passing on Friday, October 6, 2023, at the age of 56.

The Oldest of three children, George was born on October 14, 1966 in Youngstown, Ohio to Simeon (Sam) Cambouris and Gloria (Makris) Cambouris.

George was an alumni of Campbell Memorial High School graduating in 1985. George actively participated in the Drama Club, band and football programs throughout his high school years; sharing his vibrant and infectious personality with all those around him. George attended Youngstown State University, graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology.

George used his knowledge, along with a certification to teach health and safety and perform inspections in the bridge painting industry. His commitment to health and safety in the workplace has positively impacted countless lives.

George was a devoted father, actively attending practices, scrimmages and games in the multitude of sports in which his boys participated. He loved spending time with his grandsons, George and Titus, watching football, playing and spending time at C&J’s. George enjoyed long drives and traveling with his fiancée, Dawn Chevrolet, as well as fishing and all sports, especially when shared with his family and friends, along with watching and rooting for his favorite football team the Miami Dolphins.

George was an active member of the Greek Orthodox Community, volunteering his time chanting in many Greek Orthodox Churches throughout Northeastern Ohio, including his home church Archangel Michael in Campbell and Annunciation in Tremont.

George was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, uncles and his father Sam.

George is survived by a multitude of family and friends, including his mother, Gloria; his fiancée, Dawn; son, Samuel (Leah) Cambouris and their children, George and Titus and son, Jonathan Cambouris. Additional survivors include his sister, Maria (Dimitrios) Tsakas and their children, Spiridon, Simeon and Alexandros and his brother, Nicholas Cambouris and his children Simeon, Olivia and Emilia. George also leaves to cherish his memory theas Clara, Audrey and Helen and their children, whom were more like siblings.

The Cambouris family has entrusted George’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 13, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. in Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Rev. Steve Denas and Rev. Father Paul Patitsas officiating.

