George Rusnak, Jr., Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Rusnak, Jr. departed this earth on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

In his wake he left joy, humor, kindness and the worst puns ever. May we all learn from his good and gracious heart and never forget all of those quiet bits of kindness that weren’t discovered until years later. May altruism become second nature to us all. Yay Daddy!

Private family funeral services were held on Monday, August 16, 2021 at St. John Russian Orthodox Church in Campbell.

The Rusnak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

