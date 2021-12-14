CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private funeral services were held Saturday, December 11, 2021, at St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church, with Fr. Kevin Marks officiating, for George R Swantek, 85, who passed away at his home surrounded by loved ones on Friday, November 26, 2021.

George was born January 18, 1936, to George and Anna (VanSach) Swantek.

He served his country in the U.S. Army and retired as a Bindery Foreman at Youngstown Lithographing.

George enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers but most of all he loved gathering with his family, especially his brothers.

George leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Martha J. Colbert, whom he married August 22, 1959; his children, Dan (Michele) Swantek, Lori Swantek (BF Sam) and David (Denise) Swantek; his grandchild, Matthew Swantek; his brothers, Joe (JoAnn) Swantek and Larry (Irene) Swantek; brother-in-law, Gabe Masi; sisters-in-laws, Carol Swantek, Tinka Zavatchin and Theresa Swantek and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his brothers, John Zavatchin, Mike Swantek, Paul Swantek and Andrew Swantek and his sister, Mary Ann Masi.

The family would like to thank Hospice of the Valley, who ensured he could rest at home and Sam Carissimi who was like a son and who diligently took dad to his dialysis appointments. We are forever grateful.

The Swantek family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.