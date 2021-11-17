George R. Lawrence, Pulaski, PA

PULASKI, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George R. Lawrence, 87, passed on to eternal rest on the morning of Sunday, November 7, 2021, surrounded by his devoted wife of 63 years, Joann R. Lawrence and his loving family, at his home in Pulaski Township, Lawrence County, Pennsylvania.

George was born on August 19, 1934, in the same house he would call home for life, to Michael and Anna (Gulas) Lawrence. After the tragic loss of his mother at a young age, George grew up in the company of his many brothers, fostering a trademark lighthearted sense of humor.

He graduated from Union High School in 1952.

During high school, George worked at Ms. Totten’s telephone company in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania and continued that work following his high school graduation, while at home on leave while serving in the U.S. Army.

Following his honorable discharge from the Army in 1957, George began his 35-year career at the Ohio Bell Telephone Company, traveling throughout the state of Ohio with the maintenance of over 40 buildings under his purview, before retiring as a Building Foreman in 1992.

A skilled dancer, he met the love of his life, the former Joann R. Gorski, at Avon Oaks Ballroom in her native Youngstown, whom he would marry on May 3, 1958 and together raise a family of five loving daughters, 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

George was an avid sportsman, craftsman, conservationist and family man. He especially enjoyed hunting, encouraging many to partake in the sport, including his nephews, sons-in-law, grandchildren and neighbors. George was most at-home being outdoors on the family farm, often with his dog at his side, undertaking meticulous care of the property with gardening, woodworking and many home projects. Combining his craftsmanship with his love of nature, George built countless bird houses and bird feeders, supplying them to neighbors and family alike and working to restore the blue bird population in the area. Always generous with his time, George was a constant supportive presence for his daughters, sons-in-law and their families.

George was a life-long member of St. James the Apostle Parish in New Bedford (later Holy Spirit Parish), where he was a member of the Men’s Group and shared his time and talent as an usher, a member of the building committee and personally laboring many hours in the construction of the new church, CCD center and social hall.

George is survived by his wife Joann, in whose selfless care he remained at home in his final years; his children, Trish (Jeff) Julian, Laurie (Jeff) Mangino, Linda Romeo, Sally Lawrence and Karen (Brian) Emler; his grandchildren, Danielle (James) McEachern and Alan Julian, Noel and Adam (JaVonna) Mangino, Nicholas (Kelly), Justin and Zachary Romeo (and their father, Donald), Perry and Lucas Provenzano, Rachel and Lauren Emler; and great-grandchildren, Lena, Rocco, Avalyn, Emma and one on the way.

George was preceded in death by his parents and his seven brothers, Samuel, Michael, Peter, Joseph, Paul, Albert and Edward.

The Lawrence family has entrusted arrangements to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, November 17 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. The family kindly requests that masks be worn during the funeral services.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in New Castle, Pennsylvania on Thursday, November 18 at 10:00 a.m. Fr. Joseph McCaffrey will preside.

The Lawrence family would like to extend its appreciation to the caregivers who provided tremendous care and support to George at his home, as well as a special thanks to the Kindred Hospice staff for their caring assistance.

