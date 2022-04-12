CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – After a century on this earth, it is with a heavy heart to announce the peaceful passing of our beloved George Michael Karavokiros, 100, on Saturday, April 9, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

George was born on the island of Kalymnos in Greece on July 10, 1921. He was the son of Michael T. Karavokiros and Maria née Mylonas.

He was educated in Kalymnos and came to the United States in 1955 for a better life and to help provide for his family in Greece.

Shortly after he married his loving and cherished wife, Atoumisa Bairamis Skyllas, on January 19, 1958 in Kalymnos. They shared a beautiful union of marriage for 64 years.

They were blessed with three loving children, Michael (Linda), Caliope (Richard) Cunning and Theophilos (Kellie). Their father was an exemplary model of how to be the best husband, father, grandfather, uncle, neighbor and friend. Throughout his life he tirelessly worked for the well being of his family.

On behalf of the Statue of Liberty Ellis Island Foundation, Inc., he was presented with an official certificate of registrar in the American Immigrant Wall of Honor.

Being raised in a deeply rooted Eastern Orthodox Christian family he was a humble and loyal servant of the Lord. George offered his time and talents when Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church was being built. As a councilman and member of the Kalymnian Beneficial Society he worked alongside many fellow participants to ensure our traditions stayed intact. With much philoxenia he offered his home for numerous years to host Metropolitan Maximos on the feast day of Archangel Michael.

George enjoyed spending time with his family and tending to his garden. He always loved reading his newspapers and keeping up with his history and politics. He was a true historian of the island and family genealogy. He is remembered by many in the community for upholding our Easter traditions with our pet lambs “if you know, you know”.

This past July 10, 2021 we were fortunate to celebrate his 100 years of life with the greatest gift of all, family. The day was full of love and happy tears that we were blessed to be a part of his beautiful journey.

In addition to his wife, Atoumisa and his children, he is survived by his grandchildren, George M. Karavokiros, Joseph Cunning, George Cunning, Nicholas Cunning, George T. Karavokiros and Besse Karavokiros and Godchildren, Georgene Bairamis and Tony Tsikouris. He has two surviving siblings, Skevo Karavokiros (Panagiota) and Irene Gavalas. He also leaves behind numerous nephews and nieces in Greece, Belgium and United States who loved and respected him tremendously.

He is also survived by Mary Hazimihalis, who was like a daughter to him. The family thanks Mary for all of her love and support and for making sure he had all of his favorite Greek foods and for giving him all of her love and attention.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Themelis, Theodosia, Themelina and John. He was also preceded in death by his beloved nephew and “koumbaro”, John Hazimihalis, who passed away in February, 2021.

He will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.

The family would like to also thank Ohio Living Home Hospice, for their empathy and caring of their father and grandfather especially nurse, Francine Horn, Pastor Dan Yargo and aide, Tammy Galbreath and all of the other aides who took care of George.

In lieu of flowers you may make a monetary donation to Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church or Ohio Living Home Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite 201, Canfield, OH 44406.

The Karavokiros family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Steve Denas.

