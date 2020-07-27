George M. Kolman, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George M. Kolman, Sr., age 96, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 17, 1924 in Youngstown a son of Croation immigrants, George and Barbara (Ostrez) Kolman.

He was a 1942 graduate of North High School and went on to earn his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from what became Youngstown State University.

George served in U.S. Army Air Force.

George began working as an accountant for the Swedlo Plastics Company and after several years he started his own private CPA practice, where he had many clients over the years. He was very proud of his client’s accomplishments and loved that he was able to help them succeed in their business endeavors. He always made himself available to them whenever needed.

He was a member of Christ the Good Shepard Parish St. Joseph the Provider Church in Campbell.

He also belonged to the Knights of Columbus and the Struthers Rotary Club.

George was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was very proud of all of his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his sons, George, Jr. (Carole) of Poland and Karl Kolman of Youngstown; his daughter, Helen Kolman (Terry) Baumberger of Columbus; his three grandchildren, Nicole (Mark) Broadwater, Natalie Kolman and Kirsten Baumberger and four great-grandchildren, Austine, Seth, Demitrious and Grace Marie.

George was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Eileen, whom he married May 16, 1953 and passed away May 28, 2012; his sister, Caroline Slabe and his brothers, Louis “Red” Kolman and Frank Kolman.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepard Parish St. Joseph the Provider Church, 633 Porter Avenue, Campbell, OH 44405, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. John Jerek officiating.

Due to COVID-19, the six foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, wear a mask. For the Safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors do not linger and for those staying for Mass, please be seated after you have visited the Kolman family.

The Kolman Family has entrusted George’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell. Please visit www.waskofamily.com to leave condolences with the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George M. Kolman, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 28, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: