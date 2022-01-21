CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, with Rev. Steve Denas officiating, for George M. Corfias, 84, who passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, with his family by his side.

George was born January 13, 1937, in Campbell, the son of Mike G. Corfias and Irene Spirtos.

He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Youngstown State University and was a lifelong Campbell resident.

His first job was with The New York Hat and Shoe Shine Company in downtown Youngstown. He then worked as a purchasing agent for Jones and Laughlin Steel Company and following his retirement from there, he became the owner of Jay’s Hot Dogs on McCartney Road in Campbell.

George was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church, the Kalymnian Society and served on the Church’s Parish Council.

He enjoyed golfing, watching sports, especially the Cincinnati Bengals and the Boston Red Sox and listening and calling in to talk shows. He loved Campbell politics and followed it very closely.

His wife, the former Caliope Popi Lampadarios; whom he married July 2, 1960; passed away February 8, 2018.

George will be deeply missed and always remembered by his daughter, Irene Miaoulis (Tony), and his son, Dr. Mike Corfias (Sevasti); grandchildren, Anthony Miaoulis (Anna), Kalli Hazimihalis (Chris), George Corfias, and Misaili Corfias; great-grandsons, Yianni Hazimihalis and Adoni Miaoulis; his goddaughter, Chrisovalantou Reyes; brother-in-law, Victor Reyes, his niece Efthihia (Randy) Carpenter, cousin Thelma Thompson; and second cousin, John Korfias.

Besides his parents; and his wife, Caliope; he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Mary Reyes and Themelina Corfias.

Arrangements are being handled by the Wasko Funeral Home and Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home.

