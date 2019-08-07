George Libertin, Liberty Township, Ohio – Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Libertin, P.E., 94, of Liberty Township, died in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. He will be reunited in his resurrection into the Kingdom of the Lord with his beloved wife of 59 years, Ruth Libertin (Hiznay) who died on July 11, 2008.

He is survived by his children, Monica Vansuch (Nicholas), Mary Libertin, PhD (Sharon Hattrick, PsyD), Claudia Libertin, MD (Rev. Donna DeHetre) and Andrew Libertin, MD (Joni). He is survived by three grandchildren, Rachel Kidder (Ryan), Sarah Wilson (Josh) and Matthew Vansuch (Deena DeVico) and five great-grandchildren, Alex, Ethan and Elliott Vansuch, Eleanor Kidder and Ava Wilson. He is also survived by his brother, Nicholas Libertin.

Beside his wife, George was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Mary Libertin; his brother, Andrew and his sister, Mary Baldwin.

George was born on April 25, 1925, in East Youngstown, now Campbell, Ohio.

He worked as a slagger and first-helper in the open hearth at Republic Sheet and Tube (1949-1960). While working at Republic Sheet and Tube, he also worked part-time as a waste water engineer at Campbell Sewage Treatment Plant and attended Youngstown College. Upon graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering in 1960, George was hired as the Superintendent of Water Works in Steubenville, Ohio. He then served as sanitary engineer of Jefferson County and as Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer from 1971-1986. He received a lifetime achievement award from the American Water Works Association for professionalism.

Upon his retirement, he enjoyed visiting family, gardening, growing roses with his wife and cooking (especially his homemade chicken soup). He also enjoyed coin collecting. George never missed calling family members on their birthday and singing “Happy Birthday” and “God Grant you Many Years” in both English and Slavonic.

George was a faithful, life-long member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Campbell. His parents and grandparents were founders of the Russian Orthodox Greek Catholic Church on Gordon Street in Campbell in 1917. George was president of the church board during the planning, ground-breaking, and dedication of the new St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church on Struthers-Liberty Road in 1960. He was active in a variety of church activities through the years but above all, he prayed diligently and daily for a variety of people in need.

Viewing will be Friday, August 9, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, 301 Struthers-Liberty Road, Campbell, followed by a prayer service. Saturday, August 10 there will be a viewing from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. followed by Divine Liturgy at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church with interment following at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. A reception will follow at the church hall. All are welcome to attend and celebrate George’s life.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Perpetual Fund of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church or to the George and Ruth Libertin Scholarship in Engineering at Youngstown State University, which provides financial assistance to junior and senior engineering students who are also working at least part time outside of the classroom to finance their education. George was the epitome of hard work and self-sacrifice and he deeply loved his family. His advice and guidance will be missed by all.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home. Visit www.waskofamily.com to send George’s family condolences.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 8 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.