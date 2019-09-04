George Kyriakou Theophanous, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 5 at St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church in Boardman, with Fr. Tom Constantine and Fr. Steve Denas officiating, for George Kyriakou Theophanous, 63, of Boardman, who passed away Friday, August 30.

George was born December 3, 1955 in Koutsoventi, Cyprus, the son of Kyriakos and Revekka (Papapetrou) Theophanous.

George immigrated from Cyprus as a refugee in 1976 and studied accounting, receiving a BS degree in Accounting from Youngstown State University.

He then became a toolmaker for General Motors where he worked for almost 40 years before recently retiring.

He enjoyed home improvement projects, gardening, business, traveling and spending time with his family. He was a very loving person who liked going to church regularly and was always helping others.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Ourania Theocharous whom he married on December 27, 1987; one daughter, Dr. Rebecca Theophanous of Durham, North Carolina; three sons, Dr. Stelios (Leanna) Theophanous of Cleveland, Dr. Kyriakos Theophanous of Cleveland and Andreas Theophanous of Boardman and one grandchild on the way; brothers, Kostas (Andriani) Theophanous, Fr. Theofanis (Eleni) Theophanous and Peter Theophanous and sisters, Androulla (Stylianos) Michael, Eleni (Antonios) Athanasiou, Maria Mayer and Magdalene Theophanous.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kyriakos and Revekka.

The family requests that donations be made to St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church in George’s name.

The Theophanous family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends on Thursday morning, September 5, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church.

A television tribute will air Thursday, September 5 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

