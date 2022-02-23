CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Haring, 88, passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

George was born June 6, 1933, in Campbell, the son of George and Mary (Novak) Haring of Campbell.

He attended Campbell Memorial High School and later attended Youngstown State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education and his Master’s degree from the Dana School of Music in 1956.

George taught the bands at the Strouss Music Center and the parochial schools, Cardinal Mooney High School and Memorial High School.

While Music Director at Cardinal Mooney High School from 1958 – 1960, George wrote both the school’s fight song and Alma Mater. He was known for his marching bands, football halftime shows and introduced “the Dancing Majorettes” while at Cardinal Mooney.

George will be deeply missed and always remembered by his wife, the former Marie Ekoniak; his son, Christopher George Haring (June); his granddaughter, Christy Marie Haring and grandson, Brett Haring.

Per George’s request, services will not be held.

Arrangements handled by Wasko Funeral Home.

