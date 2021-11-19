George E. Hazimihalis, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George E. Hazimihalis, 69, passed away Thursday morning, November 18, surrounded by family.

George was born on May 16, 1952 in Kos, Greece. He emigrated to the United States in 1979.

George resided with his wife of 34 years, Penelope, in Campbell, where they raised their three children, Maria, Katerina and Elefterios. George was a loving husband, father and brother who dedicated his life to ensuring his family lacked nothing.

A committed painter and co-owner of Morris Painting, Inc., George enjoyed climbing power towers and working alongside his brothers and nephews until his retirement in 2017. George was known for his strength and endurance throughout his career but at home, he was a kind soul with a great sense of humor.

George’s pride and joy were his wife, Penelope; children, Maria (Emmanuel) Hondroulis, Katerina Hazimihalis and Elefterios G. Hazimihalis, whom he leaves behind to cherish his memory. George is also survived by his brothers, Kyriakos (Judy) Hazimihalis and Emmanuel (Maria) Hazimihalis, as well as his sister-in-law, Mary (John) Hazimihalis, all from Campbell. Additionally, George also leaves behind his sisters, Maria E. Hazimihalis and Irini E. Hazimihalis; his sisters-in-law, Dionisia (Petros) Hazimihalis and Dionisia (Dimitris Diakogiannis) Kouroupis, as well as his brother-in-law, Ioannis (Effie) Kouroupis, all from Kos. George also has several nieces and nephews in the U.S. and Greece who will remember him fondly.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Elefterios and Aikaterina Hazimihalis; his brothers, Petros E. Hazimihalis and John E. Hazimihalis, as well as his father-in-law, Vasilis Kouroupis and mother-in-law, Maria Kouroupis.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 22, 11:00 a.m. at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church. The family will receive family and friends at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, you are encouraged to make donations to Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

The Hazimihalis family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of George E. Hazimihalis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 21 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.