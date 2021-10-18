Fred Ramos, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family services were held Saturday, October 16, 2021 at the Wasko Funeral Home, with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating, for Fred Ramos, who was surrounded by the love of his family.

Fred was born in Youngstown, to Fredrick and Lucille Cappiello Ramos.

He was a 1956 graduate of South High School in Youngstown.

Fred married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Koveleski on July 20, 1957.

Fred worked at the Youngstown Sheet and Tube until his retirement. After retirement, he worked at Roosevelt Park and Mill Creek Park taking care of the grounds and ballfields, which he loved.

Fred was a Campbell Little League Coach for many years and he loved watching sports, playing cards, walking at the mall and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Fred was a devout member of St. Joseph the Provider Church, where he served as an usher.

Fred leaves behind his wife, Barbara; his son, Fred Ramos (Maryellen) of Campbell; his brother, Thomas (Carol) of Sandusky; sister, Theresa (Tom) Carline of Poland; grandson, Fred, Jr. (Michelle) of Boardman, granddaughter, Melissa Kensinger (Seth) of Campbell and two-great-grandchildren, Julianna and Freddie.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Angeline Carballo and brother-in-law, Joe Carballo.

