CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank “Tubby” Tedesco, Jr., 91, was called to his heavenly home to join the love of his life, his wife, Jacqueline “Jill”; his “mommy and daddy” and his many siblings on Saturday morning May, 28, 2022.

Tubby, as he was affectionately known all of his life, was born July 27, 1930, in Dunbar, Pennsylvania (Fayette County), the son of Frank, Sr. and Anna Marie DiPierro Tedesco. He was the eighth of 13 children.

He graduated from Dunbar High School in 1948 and four years later, on Valentine’s Day in 1952, he left home and joined the United States Army. During the marksmanship competition in basic training, he qualified as a sharpshooter. He was stationed in Trieste Italy, and served as a squad leader for his troop “The 60mm Mortars” and later advanced to the rank of sergeant.

Upon returning home, Tubby worked in the coal mines of Pennsylvania, but when the mines closed, he moved to Youngstown and started a long career at Republic Steel as a crane operator. He worked there for over 32 years.

While working in the steel mill, Tubby started his own cement business and worked pouring concrete up until 2021. He also was a bar owner and operator for over 20 years, which included Tubby’s Lounge, The Talk of the Town and Sharky’s Down Under. One of his proudest moments happened in 1977, when his business sponsored a Little League baseball team that made it all the way to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

He was a member of St. Angela Merici Parish and attended Mass daily and every Saturday evening.

Anyone that knew Tubby knew he was a character. He could tell stories for hours (and often did!) and would easily have his audience in stitches laughing. He enjoyed the simple things like hanging out with his buddies and sharing a drink, fishing with anyone that would join him, spending time with his family and their friends and being surrounded by his grandchildren.

Most of all, Tubby offered his life advice to his many family members and friends. His wisdom and knowledge grew from his hard work ethic and his deep love and commitment to his family and friends. His life lessons often included how important it was to take care of your family and to always help anyone in need (as he often did). Tubby always said he was fortunate to have loving parents and caring siblings. He learned loyalty from his family and that quality helped him raise his own strong family. He was so proud of all of them.

While it’s a sad time for his loved ones now, they also know he is truly happy to be reunited with his wife, Jill, whom he married April 27, 1968. She sadly passed away April 22, 2011. He visited her daily at St. John Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest right next to her.

Tubby will be deeply missed and always remembered by his children, Bryan “Keith” (Monica) Tedesco, Thomas Tedesco and Denise (Michael Fabian) Tedesco, all of Campbell; his grandchildren, Lynn (Robert) Toomey of Youngstown, Brandon (Margherita) Tedesco of Arizona, Josh Tedesco of Campbell, Jessica (Joseph) Vesa of Howland, Kara (Matt) Berlin of Hubbard, Helena (Mike) Schiavi of Campbell and Anthony Tedesco of Campbell; his great-grandchildren Joshua Toomey; Joey Tedesco, Vito Tedesco, Anthony Vesa and Emelia Schiavi; great-great granddaughter, Carly Toomey; and his siblings, Helena Musarra and Carmen Tedesco, both of Cleveland.

Besides his parents; and his wife, Jill; he was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra Mathews and his siblings, Carmella, Marie, Vince, Rocky, Johnny, Mikey, Maggie, Henry, Mario and Lucille.

The Tedesco family has entrusted Tubby’s care to the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Prayers will be offered on Friday, June 3, at 1:30 p.m., at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 p.m. at St. Angela Merici Parish (formerly Sacred Heart Church), officiated by Rev. Kevin Peters.

