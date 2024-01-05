CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Frank Shiminsky 72, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. He passed peacefully with his loving family by his side.

The son of Frank and Margaret (Testa) Shiminsky, Frank was born on August 25, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio.

He was a lifelong resident of Campbell, Ohio and was a 1969 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

Frank first worked at Youngstown Sheet & Tube/LTV Steel until the closing of the mills in the 1980s. He then went on to work at Ursuline High School, where he was the custodian/groundskeeper for 29 years. Upon his retirement, Frank moved onto his final career of golfing daily at Bedford Trails and it was at that very Bedford Trails golf course that he achieved his legendary hole-in-one on the 12th hole.

A dedicated sports fan, Frank always cheered for the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Yankees. Outside of his hole-in-one, his greatest sports memory was when he and his daughter, Jennifer, met Derek Jeter on the field at Yankee Stadium. When not golfing, Frank enjoyed traveling with his wife, Carol. The two of them enjoyed taking cruises and visiting places like Ireland and Italy but most importantly, he loved spending time with his three precious granddaughters.

Frank will forever be deeply missed and remembered by his wife, the former Carol Sanders, whom he married October 6, 1973 and shared 50 years of marriage together; his daughter, Jennifer Nalley of Hudson; his granddaughters, Casey Nalley of Ohio University, Claire and Cadence Nalley of Hudson; his sister, Patricia (Bob) Slanina of Poland; brother-in-law, John (Dianne) Sanders of Poland; brother-in-law, Frank Scott of Struthers; nieces, nephews and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; grandparents and sister-in-law, Charlotte (Sanders) Scott.

Frank was a parishioner of Christ the Good Shepherd Parish (159 Reed Ave) in Campbell, where visitation will be held on Monday, January 8, 2024 , from 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Rev. Matthew Zwilling. Soli Deo Gloria.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wasko Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank Shiminsky, please visit our floral store.

