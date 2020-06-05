Frank Richard Consiglio, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Richard Consiglio, 51, passed away unexpectedly in his home, on Monday, June 1, 2020.

Born on September 6, 1968, Frank grew up in Campbell, then raised his family in Canfield, before residing in Youngstown.

Frank was a graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Navy.

Currently, he worked at Zinz Construction and Restoration. Frank spent 30 years as a very skilled construction worker and painter.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Not only did he love watching and playing sports, he very much enjoyed coaching his boys in soccer, baseball and football.

He will always be remembered for his kind heartedness, his love for family and the special way he made you laugh.

Frank will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 27 years, Irene Mailiis Consiglio; his two sons, Anthony Michael and Frank John; two stepchildren, Emanuel and Athena Catsoules; his loving mother, Shizuko Consiglio; four sisters, Connie (Todd) Oles, Anna Tomaras, Geri (John) Hull and Christine Magnolia and a host of nieces and nephews.

Frank will join his father, Frank John Consiglio in Heaven.

Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, private services will be held at a later date.

The Consiglio family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.