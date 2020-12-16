CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private family funeral services were held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, with Rev. Kevin Peters officiating, for Frank M. Dubaj, 88, who passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020, due to Covid-19.

Frank was born June 5, 1932, in Campbell, the son of Paul and Veronica Schulko Dubaj.

He was a 1950 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and a lifelong Campbell resident.

Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1952-1954.

Frank worked as a crane man at Youngstown Sheet and Tube in Struthers, until it closed. Then he transferred to Briar Hill and retired from there in 1994.

He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, now known as St. Angela Merici Parish in Youngstown, where he was a very active church member.

Frank enjoyed polka music and polka dancing, especially to the Del Sinchak Band. He strongly supported St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Frank was an avid sports fan. He loved watching the OSU Buckeyes, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indians but his favorite team was the Cleveland Browns. During the summer, he often spent time at the Browns training camp in Berea. Frank loved fishing in Canada and at Lake Erie with his brother and brothers-in-law. He always had a smile on his face and enjoyed telling jokes. Before his wife’s passing, he loved traveling with his wife Anne, especially Sunday trips to Ashtabula, visiting his in-laws.

He had a special love for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was so proud of his family and Slovak heritage.

His wife, the former Anne Eurez, whom he married in September of 1968, passed away, May 16, 2009.

Frank will always be remembered as a little man with a big heart. He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Jacqueline (Alex) Garnet of Brookfield; his son, Ronald (Denise) Palma of Geneva-on-the-Lake; granddaughter, Kelly (Steve-deceased) Megyesi of Westlake; brother, Richard Dubaj of Campbell; sisters, Caroline Daley of Youngstown and Martha Salvatore of Poland; his great-grandchildren, Amanda, Laura, Christine, Michael and Steven Megyesi and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and his wife Anne; he was preceded in death by his daughter, Denise Beatty; brother, Paul Dubaj; sisters, Mary Mokrovich, Katie David, Vera Mraz and Annie Dunlap; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Dubaj and Marjorie Dubaj and brothers-in-law, Clifford Daley, Roger Salvatore, Bill Mokrovich, John David, John Mraz and Harold Dunlap.

The Dubaj family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home.

Due to the continued spread of the coronavirus, the family chose to conduct private funeral services.

