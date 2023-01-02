YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank John Consiglio, 29, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital with his family by his side.

Frank was born January 25, 1993, in Youngstown, the son of Frank Consiglio and Irene Maillis.

He was a 2011 graduate of Canfield High School and a lifelong area resident.

He worked as an Industrial painter.

He was a member of Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

While Frank enjoyed all sports, he loved playing baseball. He also had a great love for music. Frank was an avid 76ers fan and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed being with his family and will always be remembered for his big heart and his sense of humor.

Frank will be deeply missed and always remembered by his mother, Irene Consiglio; siblings, Anthony Consiglio, Emanuel Catsoules and Athena Catsoules; his grandparents, Anthony and Joann Maillis and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The Consiglio family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church.

Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m., with Rev. Steve Denas officiating.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.