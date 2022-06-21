CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Ferreri, 75, went to be with the Lord on Saturday morning, June 18, 2022.

Frank was born November 12, 1946, in Youngstown, a son of the late Anthony Ferreri of Youngstown and Marietta Polito Ferreri of Reggio Calabria, Italy. He was a lifelong area resident.

In 1965, Frank graduated from East High School.

He then proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Okinawa, Japan.

After serving his country, Frank began his long career as a steelworker at the Youngstown Sheet & Tube and continued in the industry for 33 years.

In October 1969, he married the love of his life, Dalla (Perry) Ferreri.

He was the most loving and soft-hearted family man who spent all of his free time with his wife, children, grandchildren and siblings. Frank’s beloved grandchildren, Antonia, Chase and Hunter, were his pride and joy. He adored them and loved spending time with them. Family and friends who knew him could attest to his sweet personality and kindness to all. His patience was truly a virtue and his children and grandchildren loved the peace and comfort he brought to each of them.

As a faithful Christian who taught his children the importance of a life in Christ, he was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Poland. Before that he was a longtime member of St. Joseph the Provider Catholic Church, where his children attended school.

In his younger years, Frank loved playing cards with his brothers, nephews, parents and other family members. They played in several golf leagues and softball leagues together. His relationship with his siblings was very special. Frank and his siblings were all big Ohio State Football fans. Frank appreciated the little things in life. He looked forward to sitting on the front porch with a cup of coffee, taking a bike ride in the park, playing Scrabble with his son and taking phone calls from his children.

Frank will be sadly mourned by his wife, Dalla of 52 years; daughters, Melissa (Ken) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Pamela (Ron) of Orlando, Florida and son, Frank of Campbell, as well as Antonia Xenikis, Chase Dailey and Hunter Dailey, his grandchildren. He also leaves many siblings including sisters, Debbie (Nick) of Youngstown and Sandy of Wooster, Ohio; brothers, Jack (Josa) and Paul (Carol) and sister-in-law, Noreen, all in the Youngstown area and sister-in-law, Carol (Chuck) of Tampa, Florida. He also leaves nieces, nephews, cousins and friends to cherish his memory.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother-in-law, Joseph Perry and his sister-in-law, Janice Perry.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Wasko Funeral Home, 216 Coitsville Road, in Campbell. A Catholic Mass will be held at Holy Family Parish in Poland at 11:00 a.m.

Frank will then be laid to rest at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Coitsville with a mercy lunch afterward.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made through the funeral home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank Ferreri, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.