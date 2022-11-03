CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank A. Kusky, Jr., passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at home.

Frank was born June 7, 1951, in Youngstown, the son of Frank Kusky, Sr. and Betty Uncapner.

He attended Woodrow Wilson High School and went on to New Castle School of Trades.

Frank worked as a mill right for US Steel then worked for American Standard. He was an active member of the local Steelworker’s Union.

He was a parishioner of St. Michael Byzantine Catholic Church.

Frank will always be remembered as a true family man, that loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Frank will be deeply missed by his wife, Doris M. (Sharshan) Kusky; his sons, Frank (Chrissy) Kusky and Eric Kusky, both of Campbell; grandchildren, Kayla, Caraline, Eric “Bubba J”, Donald, Jr., and Ava; great-grandchildren, Riley, Eddie and Giavanna and his brother, Thomas Kusky of Youngstown.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by his sons, Donald Kusky, Sr. and Eddie Kusky; father-in-law, Edward “Shike” Sharshan and mother-in-law, Doris Jean Sharshan.

The Kusky family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday, November 7, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m., officiated by Fr. Kevin Marks.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.