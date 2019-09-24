Francisco “Frank” Franqui Figueroa, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 7:30 p.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Parish at Sta. Rosa de Lima Catholic Church, for Francisco “Frank” Franqui Figueroa, 87, who passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at his home.

Frank was born February 15, 1932 in Lares, Puerto Rico, the son of Julian and Marcelina Franqui Figueroa and came to Youngstown in 1952.

When Frank came to Youngstown, he immediately started working at LTV Steel Company in the Coke Plant and retired almost 40 years later.

He loved playing his lottery numbers, gardening and going on reminiscing car rides. He was an avid boxing and sports fan who liked the Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Indians, YSU and OSU.

Frank was a loving father and grandfather who had a strong will to live and unwavering faith in God. He had the most sincere, loving heart and would do anything and everything to help anyone in need.

Frank enjoyed working out, watching the fights, old shows and movies, laughing and reminiscing with family and friends and spending time with his loving and lifesaving best friend, Julio Perez. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family having dinner every Sunday with them.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Daniel (Amy Bratton) Franqui of Liberty Township, Tracie Franqui of Girard and Maryann Davis Franqui of Youngstown; his stepchildren, William Cranston of Cape Coral, Florida, Charles Bagley of Arkansas and James J. Martin of Youngstown; his grandchildren, David DiGiacomo, Joseph DiGiacomo, Scarlett Smallwood, Rodney Smallwood, Jr., Mercedes Franqui Smallwood, Mason Franqui, James and Johnathan Martin, Austin and Nicholas Bratton, Billy Cranston, Kevin Cranston, Anna Marie Cranston, Aurelius Cranston and Kassy Cranston and great-grandchildren, Joseph, Jordan, Octavia and Emma.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carmen; a son, Francisco Franqui, Jr.; a daughter, Francisca Franqui-Smallwood; a grandson, Jared Smallwood and 17 of his brothers and sisters.

The Franqui family has entrusted the care of their loved one to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends Friday evening, September 27 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 25 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.