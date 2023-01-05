POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francis F. “Fred” Hodos, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at his home.

Fred was born on January 5, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of the late Frank and Susan Smyda Hodos.

Fred was a devout Catholic and along with his wife, Elizabeth, were very active at St. Matthias Church.

He was a big movie buff his entire life and had a large collection that he not only assembled but also watched every single one. He also liked to collect and listen to LPs. Most of all Fred was a true family man and lived a full and happy life. He loved his children and grandchildren greatly and often was known as the social “hub” of the neighborhood, especially his 4th of July parties. He enjoyed being able to travel with his wife over the years. He will truly be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.

Fred leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children, Kelly (Thomas) Birnbrich of Columbus and Keith (Janet Settimo) Hodos of Austintown and his grandchildren, Hannah, Lindsay and Margaret.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, the former Elizabeth Demeretz, whom he married March 21, 1964 and who preceded him in death less than two months ago on November 7, 2022.

An hour of calling will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Our Lady of Sorrows at St. Matthias Church, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., celebrated by Fr. John Jerek.

He will be laid to rest with his wife at Lake Park Cemetery.

Material contributions may be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

