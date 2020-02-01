Frances Jean (Sotkovsky) Villano, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Jean Villano, age 82, a long time Hubbard resident, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, with her husband at her side.

Frances was born on October 20, 1937, a daughter to Frank and Stella (Kalius) Sotkovsky.

She was a 1955 graduate of Hubbard High School.

Soon after graduation Frances met the love of her life, Pat Villano.

After many years in Hubbard, Pat’s job took them to Michigan and Illinois, then back to Hubbard, where they have lived for the past 10 years.

Frances lived a full life surrounded by family and friends that included many adventures. Her favorite vacation spot was Wildwood and Cape May, New Jersey, which provided many years of cherished memories with extended family, her children and grandchildren. Her other travels also took her to Europe, Japan and across the U.S.

Her hobbies included playing cards, Mahjong, bowling and any games her friends, children or grandchildren wanted to play.

Frances is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Pat Villano; her children, Maureen Grace and Paul (Cathy) Villano, both of Illinois. She was the adored grandmother of Nolan, Emily, Madison, Jack, Eric and Ethan. She was a loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Patty (Don) Sypert and Sandy (Tom) Craig.

Her loyalty and friendly nature made her loved by neighbors everywhere she lived. Though she is gone, her legacy will live on in the many lives she has touched.

A private celebration of Frances’ life will be held at a later date.

The Villano family has entrusted Frances’ care to the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

The family requests that no flowers are sent.